PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A smoky scene at a hotel in Plantation forced guests out.

Plantation Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 7780 SW 6th St., Tuesday night.

Officials said firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the laundry room on the third floor of the hotel. When they entered. they found multiple laundry carts on fire,

Crews evacuated the building and were able to put out the flames. Guests were later allowed to return to their rooms.

Officials said the laundry room sustained minor damage.

No one was hurt.

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