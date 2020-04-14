Court suspends ruling granting ex-husband of Westside Regional doctor temporary custody of daughter

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A court order to separate a South Florida doctor from her daughter has been temporarily stopped.

A district court of appeal ruled that Dr. Theresa Greene’s shared custody of the child with her ex-husband cannot be eliminated simply because she works as a physician treating COVID-19 patients at Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation.

The appellate court suspended that ruling while they review the matter.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Bernard Shapiro, who originally granted full custody to Greene’s ex-husband, said he made that decision to safeguard the health of the couple’s child from possible exposure to the virus.

