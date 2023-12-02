PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a beautiful moment for a South Florida couple who tied the knot in an unlikely place.

Cameras captured the bride and groom, Jamie Boyett and Dean Eaves, as they cut into their wedding cake together, Friday.

The joyous occasion took place at HCA Florida Westside Hospital in Plantation.

Eaves has been the jazz band director at North Broward Preparatory School for 19 years but was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

After receiving the news, he and his fiancee decided that now was the perfect time to get married.

“Welcome, family and friends, as we come to celebrate the love between Dean and Jamie,” said the woman officiating the ceremony.

Loved ones gathered to celebrate the holy union — overjoyed as the hospital team helped the newlywed couple have their special day.

“I am very excited for her, ’cause she’s been thinking about this for a while,” said Eli Morales, Boyett’s son. “They brought it up like a while ago, and then Dean brought it up again, just kind of out of nowhere, and ever since then, she’s been like kind of on the idea.”

“I know how happy he makes her and how joyful she has been since he’s been in her life,” said Stacy Patalano, a friend of the bride.

Boyett and Eaves’ love for each other bringing them to this moment, a dream come true for the happy couple..

“I am grateful. I am just grateful that I have Dean, we’re together, we have this time,” said Boyett.

“I finally married my best friend,” said Eaves.

The couple continue to prove that there will be no obstacles for their love for each other.

