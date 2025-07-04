TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of thieves decided to go for the gold inside a coin shop in Tamarac while pretending to be customers, the business owners said, and it was all caught on camera.

Tropical Stamps, a collectibles store in Tamarac, was swindled Wednesday out of merchandise combining to a total worth of $10,000.

Surveillance video captured a couple as they approached the display counter of the store, located in the Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center, and asked to see gold coins, including a one-ounce gold buffalo coin and a half-ounce Canadian maple leaf.

The security footage shows the woman lifting her purse onto the counter, propping it up with her hand and hides three gold coins behind it.

The store’s owners said the couple left a few minutes later, saying they needed to go to the bank.

They would not return, and gone with them were $10,000 in gold coins, stolen in an instant.

The ropical Stamps, the mom-and-pop shop that has been in business for 55 years, said this is the first time that anything like that has happened.

If you have any information on this theft or the couple’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

