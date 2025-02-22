FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband and wife are opening up and sharing their story days after they were injured when, authorities said, an armed robbery suspect slammed into their car head-on during a pursuit in Fort Lauderdale.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Juan Osorio and Gina Marie gave their account of Tuesday evening’s head-on collision.

“I’m just glad we are alive,” said Osorio.

Osorio said he didn’t know what to do as a car was speeding out of control toward him and his family on Sunrise Boulevard.

“I thought about going to the right, thinking he might push me off the interpass, thought about going left, then he might hit my kid in the back who was on the right,” he said. “He hit us head on going like – I don’t know how fast, but it was pretty fast.”

“He” is 36-year-old Cedrick Sconyers. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said they were trying to pull him over because he was driving a car that had been used in a robbery earlier.

Investigators said Sconyers didn’t stop.

A prosecutor described the pursuit during the suspect’s court appearance.

“First he was fleeing from law enforcement on [Interstate] 95. Then on Sunrise Boulevard, he tries to flee from law enforcement driving into oncoming traffic,” said the prosecutor.

That’s when, detectives said, Sconyers slammed into Osorio and his family..

“The impact happens, like the air bags hit me, and then I turn around, and like, [Gina] is screaming, and her face is bloody,” said Osorio.

Marie got the worst of it. She suffered bruises all over her body.

She said she doesn’t even remember the crash..

“I don’t remember anything [until] around 5 a.m. to the next day,” she said.

The couple’s 2-year-old son, Maximiliano, cracked his skull, and Osorio needed stitches.

Paramedics rushed all three victims to the hospital. They have since been released and are recovering at home.

“Apparently, they had been chasing him from, like, [Miami-Dade County] to Broward, because there were already 20 cops on the scene,” said Osorio.

Sconyers was arrested, and as of Friday night, he remains in jail..He faces a list of charges, including aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, armed robbery and possession of a firearm.

As for Osorio, he said he is just thankful that he and his family lived to tell the tale of this violent crash.

“Just getting rid of the pain, like, my knee hurts really bad. Just, you know, getting back on our feet,” he said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.