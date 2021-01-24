Couple escape burning home in North Lauderdale; no injuries

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple managed to escape their North Lauderdale home after, officials said, a fire broke out.

Cameras captured a smoky scene at the residence near Southwest 78th Avenue and Eighth Street, Sunday morning.

According to North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked in the bedroom, but the occupants, who are in their 40s, were able to get out without injuries.

Firefighters put out the flames, but the home was left badly damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

