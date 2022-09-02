FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors in the life or death trial of the confessed parkland shooter heard about the struggles at home Nikolas Cruz faced from a counselor who worked with him.

Defense attorneys continued to detail the life of Cruz as they went through his entire life, Friday morning.

Tiffany Forest is one of the many counselors who worked with the Cruz family over the years; her perspective was unique as she was often inside the home which she described as large but barely furnished.

Though Cruz was the older brother, it was his younger sibling who did the bullying.

“There was one instance where Linda provided Nikolas with cereal and something else that he was eating and Zachary stepped on the countertop and stepped on his food,” said Forest.

Away from the home and in the classroom Cruz was the bully, where he struggled to keep up and failed most classes.

“The client is disruptive in class and oftentimes causes the other children to stay off task because they are paying attention to him,” said Forest. “Teacher also expressed the client uses very negative words in his assignments.”

Defense attorneys have listed as many as 80 witnesses that they could call on throughout this process.

They have gone through about 20 already so, this trial still has a long way to go.

