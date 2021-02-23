Costco parking lot in Pembroke Pines flooded after water main break

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A warehouse store parking is in need of some emergency repair work after it was left flooded after a bad break.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene in Pembroke Pines Tuesday morning.

Water covered a huge portion of the parking lot at a Costco on Northwest 160th Avenue and Pines Boulevard.

The water is slowly receding and showing the damage done.

Officials have closed off the area until the break is repaired.

