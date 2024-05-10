PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded over $185 million worth of drugs and detained ten suspected smugglers at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk unloaded more than 13,803 pounds of cocaine and 3,736 pounds of marijuana on Friday.

The illegal drugs were seized during six separate cases in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Assets from various agencies and international partners, including USCG Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50 (HSM 50), and others, contributed to the interdictions.

The ten suspected smugglers were apprehended and will face prosecution in federal courts by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.