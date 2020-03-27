Coronavirus food donation drive ramps up in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Food donation drives are ramping up to feed families vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic across South Florida.

For many of the residents seeking help, living through the pandemic is uncharted territory.

“You never know what’s gonna come our way,” Miami Gardens resident Chris Tate said, “so we just gotta prepare for it. Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.

And for many people, not being able to see their parents because they’re practicing social distancing is beyond heartbreaking.

“It’s not good because we can’t see the grandkids, we can’t see [our son],” Fort Lauderdale resident Lauren Brown said. “We just get the stuff, put it on the porch and leave.”

Help during this unprecedented time is a godsend to many people who are overwhelmed, out of work, or even not able to visit the store.

“It means a lot because they’re out here to help the community,” West Park resident Eleah King-Meyers said.

On Friday, the Koinonia Worship Center partnered with Farm Share and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office as they work to make sure families have food on their tables.

“We kinda have to stand together, you know?” volunteer Christina Kalis said. “It’s not a one-for-one person, it’s all-for-one.”

7SkyForce HD captured cars lining up around the block.

And to practice social distancing, volunteers loaded all the groceries into the trunk.

“We have a bottle of Lysol they get to spray down before, then we have Lysol wipes, and we have to change our gloves,” Talis said.

While South Florida families don’t know how long life will be this way, when they see the goodness of people, it gives them hope that everything will be okay.

“We appreciate it,” Tate said. “We appreciate it, thank you.”

The food distribution center outside the Koinonia Worship Center in Pembroke Park will be open until 2 p.m. or until they run out of food, whichever comes first.

There is still time to pick up the groceries if you live around the area.

The groceries are designed to last three days.

