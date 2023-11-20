CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida veteran received a centennial celebration.

Larry Weston of Coral Springs is a world war II vet and turned 100 year old, Monday.

He was surrounded by friends and family at a local Chic-fil-A and got an outpouring of love from those closest to him, and his community.

“So, thank you all for coming,” he said. ‘Thank you very much. I, I’m really at a loss for words. I love you all.”

Among the birthday gifts were a blanket-portrait of Weston and his wife of over 80 years, who passed away back in January.

When asked for words of wisdom, Weston said the following quote, “You live your life as best you can. With people that you love”.

