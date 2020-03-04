Coral Springs woman accused of fatally shooting another woman faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of fatally shooting another woman and leaving her body in the driveway appeared before a judge Wednesday.

The vicitim’s friends and family are trying to sway the judge to not grant bond to Yvonne Serrano.

Back in November, Serrano, 51, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence, but the charges were reduced to manslaughter in December.

She is accused of killing 21-year-old Daniela Tabares, who was a gym friend of hers.

According to witnesses, on Nov. 23, Serrano began drinking heavily, became agitated and Tabares offered to drive her home.

According to police, once they got to the driveway of Serrano’s home, Serrano shot Tabares in the forehead.

Hours later, she called 911 pretending she didn’t know the victim and deleted the video captured by her Ring camera at her front door.

The judge will decide whether or not to grant Serrano bond by next week.

