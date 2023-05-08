CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Katrina Petit, an 18-year-old high school senior, appeared in court on Sunday to face eight charges after allegedly creating a fake school shooting threat that went viral on social media.

Investigators said that Petit used a classmate’s school-issued computer to send the message, which read in part: “Mark the date – May 5th, 2023 Friday … I will make history as the top school slaughter.”

Petit’s sister and pastor spoke in her defense at the bond hearing over the weekend.

“She goes to school, church and home. And loves grocery shopping with our mom. And running errands with me, her big sister,” said Cerena Sergena Petit.

“She is one of the most respectful, humble, polite, obedient, submissive, and thoughtful young woman that I have ever met in my 30 years of ministry,” said Pastor Aurilus Desmornes with the House of Blessing.

Despite the family’s support, Petit’s bond was set at $80,000.

Police said that she confessed to the crime after being arrested. She faced charges of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner, cyber stalking, and culpable negligence.

The incident has raised concerns about the use of social media and the responsibility that comes with sharing information online. School officials remind students that making any threat, even as a joke, is a serious offense that can result in criminal charges and expulsion.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.