CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County schoolteacher is a final five pick for a top state award.

Seema Naik, a fourth grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Elementary in Coral Springs, is a finalist for the 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year Award.

The school’s principal, Lindsey Sierra, said Naik is a pioneer in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, also known as STEM.

Naik is credited for creating new learning opportunities for students, including founding the school’s first robotics club.

The award winner will be announced on July 14.

