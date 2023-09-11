CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the theft of nearly $800,000 worth of vape devices.

According to police, on Aug. 13, around 10:00 p.m., a Patriot Transport driver parked a semi-truck and trailer in front of the Sam’s Club at 950 University Drive in Coral Springs. When he returned the following morning, he discovered that the truck had been broken into, and the trailer containing the valuable HQD Cuvie Plus vape devices had been stolen.

The stolen trailer was equipped with a GPS tracker, which led authorities to 210 N. University Drive, where the GPS device was discarded. Subsequently, the trailer was traced south on University Drive before vanishing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

