CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police officers are on the lookout for the subjects who, they say, stole a truck last month.

According to detectives, the alleged grand theft occurred near Northwest 126th Avenue outside of some warehouses in November.

Video shared by police shows the subjects entering the white pickup truck and driving north.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

