CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs police are asking the public for help in searching for 17-year-old Brianna Cheeks.

Cheeks was last seen on Feb. 3 leaving her house with friends in the 7600 block of Northwest 44th Court. They had plans to go to Lauderhill at 9 p.m.

She is approximately five feet and two inches and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, multi-colored pants, and black shoes.

If anyone sees her, or knows where she is, please contact Coral Springs Police at 954-344-1800 or Detective James Kaban at jkaban@coralsprings.gov

