CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs Police officer is speaking out after being hailed a hero when he rushed to the rescue of two people who drove their car into a canal in Margate.

On Friday afternoon, Coral Springs Police Officer Christopher Moss addressed the media.

“On yesterday’s date, I responded to the incident location. Upon arrival, I could hear two occupants within the vehicle banging on the glass and yelling for help,” Moss said.

Police and fire rescue units Thursday afternoon arrived at the scene near the corner of West Sample Road and Riverside Drive.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the car was almost fully submerged in the canal. Only the roof was visible.

“First thought process was to take off my gear and get into the water immediately to make entry into the vehicle,” Moss said.

Body camera video captured Moss with an orange rope in his hands, as he raced toward the canal. The video then shows him jumping into the water.

Moss quickly swam up to the submerged car and made contact with the victim.

“I swam over to the vehicle, the doors were locked,” Moss said. “I was able to shatter the driver’s side front and rear-window. I located two people inside the vehicle, at which point, I was able to get the rear door opened. One of the individuals inside the vehicle knew how to swim, so she was able to swim herself out of the vehicle.”

The man who was in the water did not know how to swim and the vehicle was sinking fast.

“The vehicle started to submerged even more. I advised the individual to trust me,” Moss said.

Moss then quickly pushed the victims back to shore. As he’s doing so, the bodycam video showed two good Samaritans swimming toward the vehicle, but the police officer had already freed the occupants and gotten then to the grass.

The man who was inside the car collapsed to the ground, while the woman sat behind him, catching their breath after this dangerous drive.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“The biggest concern was possibly the individual did not know how to swim, possibly drowning myself,” he said. “But in that moment, you have to make a decision and I told him to trust me and that I would get him to safety.”

Moss has been with the Coral Springs Police Department for eight years.

Coral Springs Police Chief Brad McKeone praised Moss’ courage during the situation, as well as his department and fire rescue.

“I want to thank everybody for their job. I want to thank Chris for his job for saving two lives,” he said. “It truly was one of our other values, which is courage here, but again, it was a teamwork effort and again, I want to thank everybody for their job.”

Both the driver and the passenger are now OK.

