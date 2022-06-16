CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs police officer has been charged by a South Florida federal grand jury with fraudulently applying to the U.S. Small Business Administration for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and low-interest loan.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday in a federal district court, where Jason Scott Carter, 44, faced a judge.

According the the indictment, Carter submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan application and loan agreement on behalf of Jason S. Carter, Inc.

Jason S. Carter, Inc. was allegedly a business Carter owned and operated.

The EIDL application application falsely and fraudulently certified the business, among other things.

Carter has been charged, according to the indictment, with falsely and fraudulently certifying that he would use the funds only for business expenses to alleviate economic injury that the COVID-19 pandemic caused to the business.

He was released on bond, pending a trial.

