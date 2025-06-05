CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs police have launched a criminal investigation into an undisclosed case, executing search warrants and raiding a South Florida home as part of the probe.

SWAT teams, with their guns drawn, were seen outside the Windsor Castle Apartment complex located near Coral Springs Drive and Sample Road, ordering someone to come out of a unit around 8a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors said they woke up to a loud ruckus, not long after, a woman and a child were seen exiting the home.

“A loud boom. It sounded like a transformer sound, you know when those blow out because it was very loud and it woke us up, so that’s what we heard initially around 7:50a.m.” said a woman. “And then my kids came running into my room at eight saying they heard a loud boom and they were scared and they were wondering what it was.”

It’s unclear if anyone have been arrested as officials have remained tight-lipped about the circumstances and progress of their investigation.

Coral Springs police have set up a tent—cornering off a section in front of home in question—and were seen thoroughly search the “suspects” garage and laying out key items.

One neighbor said she asked officers if she could take her trash out and she was told “yes” and that it’s not a “violent” investigation. This allowed residents to breathe a sigh of relief.

