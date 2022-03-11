CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police chief said he is ready to retire.

Coral Springs Police Chief Clyde Parry announced on Friday that he is leaving his position after 35 years of serving the city.

He was promoted to his current position soon after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Parry worked to ensure school safety and prioritized mental health in the department.

His retirement has been set for June 17.

The department will announce a new chief of police in April.

