CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Public Schools employee has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges, according to Coral Springs Police.

Craig Rogers, 60, a physical education teacher at Westchester Elementary School, was taken into custody Wednesday on seven felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators said the arrest follows a cyber-tip received in May from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to officials, Rogers had used a Kik social media account to share explicit images of children.

Detectives said images found in the account showed what appeared to be Rogers’ office and equipment room at the school. Messages reviewed from group chats included Rogers referring to himself as a “pervert teacher,” authorities said.

Police also discovered Rogers had been living in a room at the Studio 6 Motel in Coral Springs, where they executed a search warrant and seized multiple electronic devices.

Rogers was arrested without incident.

Coral Springs Police urge anyone with relevant information about this investigation to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Nicole Hildebrandt at nhildebrandt@coralsprings.gov.

