CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 18-year-old man.

According to a tweet from the department, Catt Grigorenko was last seen at around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday near the 8800 block of Ramblewood Drive.

The 6-foot-tall man weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing no shirt, yellow Cheetos pajama pants, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Coral Springs Police Department at (954) 344-1800.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.