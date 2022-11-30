CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a cat in a tree.

Over the weekend, the furry guy stuck high and dry and fire officials shared a video of the rescue.

A firefighter climbed up a ladder and slowly came back down with the furry fugitive clinging to his side.

The Engine 43 A-Shift saved the day as it safely reunited the adventurous house pet with its owner.

