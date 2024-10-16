CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a special career day for some young female students in Coral Springs.

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department held its first-ever Ignite the Flame camp, a one-day program that introduced girls to the world of firefighting.

The middle school students got a taste of a firefighter’s life on Monday as they practiced search-and-rescue exercises, along with strength and endurance building.

Video from the event that was shared by officials shows the campers taking part in a range of physical challenges that are designed to simulate real life firefighting scenarios.

The participants said the camp will help inspire them and others to become a real-life hero.

“Just to show, like, my strength, and how I do stuff, and how I might wanna become a firefighter,” said Natalia. “If they want to do something that is physical, or if they even just want to come here for fun and learn about this, it’s really, really cool.”

Officials said the camp was conducted by female fire instructors from across Florida.

