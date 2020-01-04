Coral Springs opens playground in honor of MSD shooting victim Meadow Pollack

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Coral Springs opened a new place to play in memory of a student who died in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Family and friends of Meadow Pollack gathered at Betti Stradling Park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site, called Princess Meadow’s Playground, Saturday morning.

The space is dedicated to Pollack and her family. The 18-year-old was fatally shot during the Parkland massacre on Feb. 14, 2018.

Pollack’s family said they wanted to create a place where she could be remembered for the positive way she lived.

Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook underscored the importance of having this space.

“I think this is very important for the healing of our community,” he said. “Both in Coral Springs and Parkland, there’s still healing that needs to be done, but to have this in our community, to have this opportunity to come together as a community and play, is very important.”

The new playground was funded through Meadow’s Movement and other community organizations.

A plaque will also be installed to honor all 17 victims who were killed in the shooting.

