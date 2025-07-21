CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs officer is taking community policing to new heights.

Former NFL player and Coral Springs Police Officer Andrae Kirk wrote a children’s book, titled “Officer Friendly.”

The book introduces children to a community-minded police officer.

Kirk read his book to children during family day at the Coral Springs Museum of Art—giving kids an opportunity to engage with first responders.

“Police officers, we believe in them, we want them to be their very best, we want them to chase their dreams,” said Kirk.

In addition to patrolling the streets, Officer Kirk spends much of his time speaking in schools and mentoring youth.

