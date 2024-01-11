CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs woman was arrested after, police said, she left her three children alone inside their apartment while she went out partying for nearly two days.

Daverta Jenkins was charged with three counts of child neglect.

“Based on the allegations that she left her three children, ages 12, 6 and 3, home alone for approximately 35 hours so she could go out drinking, use marijuana, cocaine,” said Broward County Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder.

According to Coral Springs Police, Jenkins, 35, she left her apartment on Saturday, Dec. 30. She told detectives she went to a man’s house, then hit several bars.

The next morning, a police report states, Jenkins’ 12-year-old daughter called her 12 times.

The child also sent several texts. At 7:25 a.m., the child wrote, “Buenos dias Mami. Twenty-three minutes later, she texted, “Mommy I was just callign you because I don’t know what to feed everybody.”

At 1:16 p.m., the report states, Jenkins’ daughter texted, “Hey Mama I was just calling you because I wanted to know how to make french fries cuz I was going to make some for everybody.”

Four hours later, the child texted, “Mommy I was calling you because we’re hungry and I don’t know how to make noodles you;re the only one that does please come home.”

Around 8 p.m., detectives said, Jenkins’ 12-year-old daughter knocked on a neighbor’s door saying she and her siblings were hungry.

The neighbor immediately called police, who launched an search for the mother.

Police said Jenkins finally surfaced nearly two days after she left. She told detectives she made a mistake and “wanted a day or two of not being a mother.”

During a drug screening, it was revealed that Jenkins had marijuana and cocaine in her system. She also told police that she had been drinking “pretty much anything that wasn’t tied down.”

A 7News crew knocked on Jenkins’ door on Thursday afternoon. She opened the door but closed it after reporter Vanessa Medina asked her if there was anything she had to say.

They three children have since been removed from the home and are in the custody of Child Protective Services, something that, prosecutors said, Jenkins has had happen before.

“She had another child permanently removed in 2008,” said Linder.

“I’m ordering no victim contact, except as allowed by CPS or ChildNet, and no alcohol or toxins … and pretrial release services with random testing,” said Broward Circuit Judge Chris Brown.

Jenkins was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

Authorities are trying to place the children with a family member on the paternal side. As of Thursday evening, it remains unclear whether or not they’ve been placed.

