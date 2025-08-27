CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs man was arrested on a domestic violence charge after his wife was found dead in a canal near their home, police said.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls at a residence on Northwest 15th Court around 8:50 p.m., Monday, where they discovered Jessica Lloyd unresponsive and floating face down in the water, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

First responders from the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but Lloyd was pronounced dead at Broward Health Coral Springs at 10:05 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a domestic violence incident had occurred earlier that day between Lloyd and her husband, Jeffrey Evans, 43.

Investigators said Evans initially called 911 reporting that his wife was experiencing a “mental break” and needed assistance.

Police said a second 911 call shortly after reported hearing a female scream, “My husband is trying to kill me!”

Evans was arrested on a charge of simple battery domestic violence and was turned over to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Police said the death remains under active investigation, and details surrounding the circumstances of Jessica’s death have not been released.

It is unclear whether additional charges will be filed against Evans.

