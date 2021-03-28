Coral Springs hosts annual Hoppin’ into Springs Egg Hunt

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs residents came together for some “egg-cellent” fun in time for Easter.

The city on Saturday hosted its annual Hoppin’ into Springs Egg Hunt.

Organizers reimagined this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured the young participants as they hunted for eggs individually at the city’s baseball fields.

City officials said hosting this event was a top priority for them.

