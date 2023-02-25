CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A special ceremony was held in Coral Springs to kick off rescue ring installations at city parks in honor of a local teen who lost his life trying to save a driver.

City officials and members of the community took part in Saturday morning’s ceremony at Cypress Park. The event was held by the city of Coral Springs and the Aden Perry Good Samaritan Foundation.

The foundation was created after 17-year-old Aden Perry died while trying to save an 18-year-old motorist whose car plunged into a lake in Sunrise.

“This is very important to me,” said Sarah Perry, the teen’s mother. “Ever since losing my son, it’s become my mission, my passion, to make a difference in his name and keep his legacy alive, and to hopefully prevent somebody else suffering my son’s fate and another mom feeling the way that I do today.”

People at the event checked out the rescue rings installed to help increase safety for everyone.

The ceremony marked the start of the installation of more than 70 rescue rings at city parks.

