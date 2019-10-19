Coral Springs firefighter found dead at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach resort

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a Coral Springs firefighter was found dead at a beach resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

7News cameras captured the building along the 4500 block of El Mar Drive cordoned off with crime scene tape, Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. after one man was found dead in a room.

He was later identified as 39-year-old Christopher Allen Randazzo, a firefighter/paramedic with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the fire department said Randazzo had been hired back in March.

A statement issued by the spokesperson reads in part, “When Christopher was hired, he was asked to write a short biography about his journey to becoming a firefighter with our agency. Of his new career, he wrote that this new job was ‘fulfilling his lifelong dreams.'”

Investigators have not provided further details about the cause of death.

