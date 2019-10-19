Coral Springs firefighter death at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach resort deemed homicide

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a Coral Springs firefighter was found dead at a beach resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Investigators classified 39-year-old Christopher Allen Randazzo’s death a homicide, Monday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the building along the 4500 block of El Mar Drive cordoned off with crime scene tape, Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. after one man was found dead in a room.

The man was later identified as Randazzo, a firefighter/paramedic with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

Detectives said the 39-year-old was last seen leaving the nearby Aruba Beach Cafe, along Commercial Boulevard, at around 1 a.m.

A spokesperson for the fire department said Randazzo had been hired back in March.

A statement issued by the spokesperson read in part, “When Christopher was hired, he was asked to write a short biography about his journey to becoming a firefighter with our agency. Of his new career, he wrote that this new job was ‘fulfilling his lifelong dreams.'”

A separate statement from Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Chief Frank Babinec read in part, “We are saddened to hear about the untimely passing of our brother … Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris’ family and friends as we grieve his passing.”

Investigators have not released the cause of death, and they have not said why the case is a homicide. However, detectives said they suspect foul play.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

