CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters make an adorable discovery inside a person’s vehicle.

The Coral Springs Fire Department got a call that a cat could be heard inside the engine compartment.

Firefighters tracked down the kitten and saw it was indeed stuck inside the engine.

After some careful maneuvering, they were able to free the kitty.

Fortunately, the kitty was unharmed.

Officials said that with colder weather coming to South Florida, outdoor or stray animals will seek warm places for shelter.

They advise if people suspect a stray or outside animal is hiding inside their vehicle, make some noise before starting the vehicle, as this could be deadly for an animal that is hiding from the elements.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.