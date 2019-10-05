Coral Springs FD saves kitten trapped in car’s engine compartment

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department saved a stray kitten that trapped itself under the hood of an SUV.

It all happened along University Drive and Northwest 25th Court, Saturday afternoon.

Strange noises from your engine may be something totally unexpected, like a kitty cat! It took quite some time to disassemble the engine compartment and put it back together after getting the cat out. Great job Station 80! #Meow pic.twitter.com/WvfVjLgHVa — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) October 5, 2019

“Strange noises from your engine may be something totally unexpected, like a kitty cat!” the department wrote on Twitter.

At least five firefighters could be seen assisting in the rescue.

Thankfully, the kitten escaped unharmed. After all, they do have nine lives.

