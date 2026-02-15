CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Springs community honored the lives lost in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting eight years ago.

A group of doves were released to honor the victims of the tragedy during a ceremony on Saturday.

The event was part of a memorial that also featured lighted candles next to pictures of each victim.

Several relatives shared their memories of their loved ones.

“Everybody who was taken that day was really a special person, and that’s what makes it such a tragedy, is that we lost so many wonderful individuals, of course through our family, our beautiful daughter Gina Rose, we miss her every day, her bright smile, her laughter,” said Tony Montalto.

Another ceremony took place at Pine Trails Park Saturday night.

Various speakers, community leaders, and musicians paid tribute to the victims and vowed that they will never be forgotten.

“It’s extremely important for our community that we have an opportunity again to remember their names, remember their faces, and honor not just the victims, but the families, and just remember how strong this community has been throughout,” said Parkland Mayor Rich Walker.

14 students and three staff members were killed in the tragic shooting back in 2018.

A permanent memorial is being planned to honor their memory.

