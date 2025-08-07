CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Coral Springs Charter School has been arrested, according to police and school officials.

The Coral Springs Police Department announced the arrest Thursday but did not release the teacher’s name or details surrounding the investigation.

The school is located at 3205 N University Dr.

Authorities said the case remains active and more information will be released when available.

Renaissance Charter Schools, which operates Coral Springs Charter, confirmed the teacher was arrested Thursday morning and has since been terminated.

“The safety and security of our students is our number one priority,” Renaissance Charter Schools said in a statement. “We refer any questions related to the arrest to our law enforcement partners at the City of Coral Springs.”

