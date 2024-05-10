CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bart Inzalaco, a cherished member of the Coral Springs community and a WWII veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday with family and friends.

The celebration, filled with joy and surprises, was supported by Coral Springs first responders, who are not strangers to organizing block parties for local residents. They previously celebrated Bart’s 96th birthday in 2020.

“Just one thing: be happy,” Bart shared during the festivities, reflecting on his long and fulfilling life.

A veteran of the 95th Bomb Group Squadron 412 during WWII, Bart expressed gratitude for his safe return home and the opportunity to start a family. As he looks back on his life, he credits the one constant in his life: “It’s family, don’t let anyone kid ya.”

The event was a heartfelt gathering, with Bart’s daughter, Charlene Phillips, among the attendees sharing in the joy.

“We’re very blessed because not too many people can have their father with them that long,” she said.

As the celebration wound down, there was already talk of next year’s birthday, with 7News reporter Alex Browning asking, “We’ll see you next year then? 101.” Bart responded, “Oh, yea!”

Bart’s story is not just a celebration of longevity, but a testament to a life well-lived, marked by service, love and an unwavering commitment to family.

