Cop, driver hospitalized after police-involved crash in Lauderhill

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a Lauderhill Police officer and another driver to the hospital after, officials said, their vehicles collided.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along the 5500 block of University Drive, near Commercial Boulevard, Wednesday night.

7News cameras captured the mangled squad car and a dark colored Nissan sedan.

Investigators said the crash took place along the southbound lanes, just after 8 p.m.

Officials said the officer was able to walk out of the vehicle on her own. She was not responding to a call for service at the time of the crash.

Paramedics have transported the police officer to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver was transported to an area hospital complaining of a leg injury.

Police have shut down University Boulevard near Commercial Boulevard while they continue to investigate. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

It remains unclear whether any citations will be given as a result of the crash.

