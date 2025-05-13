COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The president of the Optimist Club of Cooper City was arrested and charged after, investigators said, he embezzled more than $13,000 by misusing donor funds, field rental fees and concession stand sales.

Herminio Molina, 57, is accused of orchestrating an organized scheme to defraud between January and December 2024 while serving as the volunteer president of the youth sports nonprofit. He faces charges of grand theft and obtaining property by fraud, both involving amounts under $20,000.

Molina told 7News he was stunned by the allegations as he left jail Tuesday.

“I’m shocked, and hopefully it comes out the right way,” he said.

According to an arrest report, Molina unlawfully rented out a city-owned soccer field for $200 without proper authorization, accepting payment via Zelle to his personal account.

City officials said he had no authority to rent the fields or collect money on behalf of the city. When questioned, Molina allegedly asked a city parks official to falsely claim he was authorized to accept the payment.

The investigation also revealed Molina solicited a $7,700 donation to fund the construction of metal equipment boxes for the Optimist program.

He reportedly paid the vendor using those donated funds, then allegedly submitted a reimbursement request to the Optimist treasurer for the same amount. Investigators said Molina was reimbursed in full by the nonprofit and never repaid the donor, effectively double-dipping.

Additional scrutiny of Molina’s financial activity uncovered more than $3,300 in concession stand sales funneled through his personal Zelle account.

The sales occurred from September 2024 to January 2025 at fields operated by the City of Cooper City. Molina reportedly turned over only $281.50 to the Optimist account — just days after learning he was under investigation.

Officials said Molina also delayed turning in $1,000 donations from two local businesses until months after they were made, and only after learning of the inquiry.

Molina denied any wrongdoing.

“I’ve been in there 18 years, and I volunteer — president, commissioner, 18 years serving the community — and not once, not once,” said Molina.

The Optimist treasurer and other witnesses have provided sworn statements to police.

Molina was taken into custody and booked on April 15.

Community members said the investigations into the Optimist Club now casts a shadow over the youth programs it sponsored in the city.

“I think it’s horrible, because Cooper City Optimist Club is such a big part of our community, and it’s like a main thing in Cooper City,” said area resident Amanda Azzarito.

The City of Cooper City released the following statement regarding Molina’s arrest:

The City of Cooper City is troubled to learn of the arrest and multiple allegations against Herminio Molina, a former president of the Cooper City Optimist Club, involving suspected theft and fraud. The allegations against Mr. Molina are serious, and City staff has cooperated, and will continue to cooperate, with authorities throughout the ongoing investigation. As part of a continued commitment to transparency and accountability, the City is actively reviewing all applicable policies and procedures related to the use and rental of City fields and facilities. While the Optimist Club operates as an independent organization, the City of Cooper City values the Club’s long-standing mission, its positive role in our community, and its impact on the lives of local youth. The Club’s impact is made possible through the spirit and dedication of countless volunteers. Cooper City remains firmly committed to supporting youth programs and fostering strong community partnerships that prioritize the well-being of residents and the integrity of the organizations that serve them.

Molina believes he’s been made the target of a future potential political opponent.

“Coming up on elections, he knows I’m gonna be running, and one thing leads to another,” said Molina.

Molina’s attorney said he paid the initial $200 back to the city and he’s confident the charges will be dropped.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.