Cooper City teacher with YouTube channel showcases virtues of online learning

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With schools closed for the foreseeable future, lessons are moving online, giving a South Florida teacher who turned to virtual teaching years ago a chance to shine.

Keeping it fun is how Sandra Gallardo-López, or “Miss Lopez,” is handling the school closings due to the coronavirus.

Lopez teaches language arts at Pioneer Middle School in Cooper City. Now her living room has become her classroom.

“Distance means you’re away from, and kids don’t like that,” she said. “Kids like to know that they’re connected to the teacher somehow.”

Gallardo-López is already connecting with her class by posting videos on YouTube and going live daily.

“I had 22 kids log in. They were doing the software with me. I was online with them as we were going page by page,” she said. “We played a game, we saw a video, we practiced language, and when it was over, I’m like, ‘Thanks, see you. Have a good day.'”

Gallardo-López has been recording these videos for a few years, so, she said, she’s prepared for this next adventure, however long it will last.

“I’ve been shooting these for years, and the kids learn from here, so I know it’s doable,” she said. “It’s a matter of changing their mindset.”

