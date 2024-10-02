COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabbi is getting ready to celebrate the Jewish New Year with a victory under his belt after his homeowner’s association said his celebrations can move forward.

Rabbi Shmuel Hurwitz got into a religious dispute with the association at the Embassy Lakes community in Cooper City last month when the board told him he wasn’t allowed to lead his annual prayer and play his shofar for Rosh Hashanah.

“They’re saying you’re not allowed to go and gather. Again, this is residents of Embassy Lakes that want to gather together in their own common area,” said Hurwitz.

He was also told to take down the big menorah that was in his front yard, despite other religious symbols being placed throughout the neighborhood.

But on Wednesday, a day before the holiday, the rabbi said the board changed their mind, and the celebration could go on.

“It reminds us that we can reset and have a new start, whether it can be personal issues or communal issues or between man to God,” said Hurwitz.

Now the rabbi said he will be able to lead the prayer by the water at his apartment complex for the fifth year in a row.

“We’re glad the association made the right move and decided to allow us to come together residents and hear the shofar,” said Hurwitz.

As for the menorah, Hurwitz said there are ongoing conversations with the board, but for now, it can stay on his lawn.

“There are still things that need to be resolved, and we’re very hopeful that after the holidays we’ll sit down and figure it all out,” he said.

It is a new year, and the rabbi is hopeful.

“The Jewish people had a rough year this year, and thank God, we’re ending off strong, and we hope for a better future,” said Hurwitz.

As of Wednesday evening, the association has not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

Meantime, Hurwitz said all his neighbors are invited to his Thursday prayer happening at sundown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.