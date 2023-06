COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver managed to escape his sinking vehicle after a canal crash in Cooper City.

The car wound up in the water near Flamingo and Griffin Road on Monday afternoon.

The man was able to get out unharmed, his vehicle however was submerged.

