COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cooper City home was damaged by flames after a fire broke out in the garage.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along Southwest 104th Avenue, near 49th Manor, at around 8:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said it took 30 firefighters to knock down the fire. The garage was gutted, and other parts of the home were also damaged.

The family who lives in the house was able to escape safely.

Officials believe the dryer in the garage was the cause of the fire.

