COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a Cooper City home on Tuesday morning, leaving a family in distress.

Broward County Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze at house neat South Pine Island Road and Southwest 87th Avenue.

Fire officials said residents and animals living in the home made it out safely.

The cause of the flames is unknown but authorities are investigating how the fire started.

