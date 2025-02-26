COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Cooper City High School was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning following reports of weapons on campus, according to Broward County Public Schools.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies began their investigation after being informed about a social media post regarding a possible weapon on campus. Authorities started searching the school around 10 a.m. The school remained on a modified lockdown while officials conducted their investigation.

Officials later confirmed that they had not found any weapons and all students and staff are safe.

The school returned to normal operations but an investigation into the matter is underway.

