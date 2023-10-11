HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family who traveled to Israel found themselves trapped and terrified in the war-torn country.

They described the horrifying experience to 7News.

The siren and the urgency isn’t something Allison Zur Morag, a mother from Cooper City, is used to in the states.

On Oct. 2, she and her husband, Ron Schmid Morag, as well as their two children, traveled to Schmid Morag’s home country Israel.

Zur Morag and Schmid Morag’s friends and family members were after a barrage of missiles entered Israel.

The incident has left a lasting impact that was felt over every square mile.

The two have been glued to their TV like sitting ducks in Schmid Morag’s parents’ two bedroom apartment in Tel Aviv. When they hear the warning sirens, they make their way to the bomb shelter with their two children.

Their plan was to come home Oct. 17, but with many airlines stopping services, they’re unsure of when they’ll get back.

“Every time I look it’s just literally nothing to anywhere,” Zur Morag said. “Not to Europe, not to anywhere in the states. I haven’t been having luck.”

They’re praying that their streak of bad luck runs out and that they’ll come home to Cooper City.

They are also wishing that good luck will come in for the homeland of the Jewish people.

“We cannot lose the war,” Schmid Morag said. “So there is not a not an option that we’re not going to make.”

On Tuesday, a rally in support of the Israeli war effort was also held in Hallandale Beach.

7News cameras captured supporters singing the national anthem of Israel, which to them is a song of hope, a song of love and a song to unite a nation that is thousands of miles away as the war rages on.

“I’m always worried about everybody, these savages killed children, murdered women, took Holocaust older people, it so sad,” said Aliza Estrain, who attended the rally.

At the city hall, the sound of sirens used to warn Israelis to shelter filled the air.

“I think it shocked all of us because, we’re not there, we know that’s what they hear every single day.

The support in South Florida is not going unnoticed for the people living in Israel.

More rallies will continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.