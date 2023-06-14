COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Cooper City and the Broward Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to unveil a Real Time Crime Center that aims to boost public safety.

This high-tech facility operates 24/7 and uses cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of potential threats and support emergency responders in real time. By setting up a central hub for digital info, the RTCC gives BSO direct access to strategically placed video surveillance systems and license plate readers all over the city.

The RTCC lies in its ability to give direct access to strategically placed video surveillance systems and license plate readers all over the city. These tools allow the BSO to monitor key areas and quickly spot any suspicious activities or vehicles. By linking these surveillance systems to the central hub, law enforcement can respond promptly to potential threats and stop them before they become major incidents.

