FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It is decision day for a man who was convicted of driving drunk and caused a deadly wreck that killed a teen and left a family devastated.

Nisbany Garcias was originally facing life in prison after killing one young girl and injured 14 others.

On Thursday, Garcias had no reaction as a judge sentenced him to 33 years in prison for killing 18-year-old Lauren Vanreece, Thursday.

Vanreece and her family were visiting from Minnesota back in March of 2018. They were in a passenger van on Alligator Alley when 30-year-old Garcias, who was drunk, hit the van with his truck, causing it to rollover several times.

She was ejected from the vehicle.

“Mr. Garcias, you and only you are responsible for causing the death of Lauren and injuring all of the other passengers,” said Barbara Steuart, Vanreece’s grandmother.

Vanreece had dreams of becoming a nurse someday.

She and her family had been in Fort Myers to watch a baseball game the day of the accident.

Garcias’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

On Wednesday, he offered an apology.

“Today I’m here to let you know I’m very sorry, very embarrassed and very guilty for the grave error that I committed,” he said.

That apology was not good enough for Vanreece’s grandfather.

“You will have a very long miserable life, which you deserve,” Mark Steuart said.

A family is now forever changed because of one man’s actions.

“Lauren will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten,” Barbara said. “In Lauren’s words, ‘It’s never goodbye. It is always I will see you later.'”

Garcias was given credit for time served, as he has been in the Broward County Jail for nearly five years.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.