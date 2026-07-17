POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after a driver mistook his brake for the gas pedal and slammed into a convenience store in Pompano Beach, the business has re-opened.

7News cameras captured parts of the storefront located off East Copans Road boarded up but serving customers as its door wasn’t damaged.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while he was parking on Thursday, causing the crash.

The driver is OK and the building had no structural damage.

The owner spoke to 7News and said it will cost thousands of dollars to repair it all.

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